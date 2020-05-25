Media: Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan loan deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma are in negotiations with Arsenal to extend Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s loan and add an obligation to buy in June 2021, Football Italia reports.

The 31-year-old is already on loan at a cost of €3m this season, without an option to make the move permanent.

According to Il Tempo newspaper, the Giallorossi have put forward the proposal of adding another season on loan, with the promise to pay the transfer fee in 2021.

However, as Mkhitaryan’s contract with the Gunners only runs to June 2021 anyway, he would first have to extend the deal with Arsenal and then sign on with Roma.

It has been a positive campaign for the Armenia international, despite injury concerns, as he contributed six goals and four assists in 20 competitive games for Roma.