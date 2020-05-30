Russia’s coronavirus infections near 400,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 8,952 to 396,575 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, May 30, according to TASS.

That said, the total number of cases has increased by 2.3%. At the same time, the number of coronavirus recoveries has risen by 8,212 (5.1%) to 167,469.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 181 to 4,555 in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

Another 735 cases have been confirmed in the Moscow region, 365 in St. Petersburg, 289 in the Nizhny Novgorod, 261 in the Sverdlovsk region, 167 in the Khanty-Mansiysk region, 162 in the Irkutsk region, 158 in the Arkhangelsk region, 154 in the Volgograd region, 152 in the Rostov region, 150 in the Chelyabinsk region, 136 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 126 in Dagestan, 114 in the Sakha region, 109 in the Novosibirsk region, 107 in the Tula region and 105 in the Bryansk region.

A total of 387 people were discharged from hospitals in the Moscow region in the past 24 hours, 260 in St. Petersburg, 171 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 160 in North Ossetia, 148 in the Murmansk region, 145 in the Sverdlovsk region, 118 in the Vladimir region, 115 in the Krasnodar region, 111 in the Leningrad region, 106 in the Tula region, 105 in the Kaluga region, 103 in the Bryansk region, another 103 in Tatarstan, and 102 in the Primorsky region.