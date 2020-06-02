Review: Social distancing and masks reduce risk of getting Covid-19
June 2, 2020 - 11:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The "most comprehensive study to date" found that physical distance and perhaps the use of a mask were the best ways to prevent coronavirus transmission, CNN reports.
The study, published in the Lancet medical journal Monday, June 1, found people should stay at least three feet (1 meter) apart -- and more if possible.
The review of various published studies, paid for by the World Health Organization, had three main findings:
Physical distancing: The chance of transmission at a distance of less than 1 meter (3.3 feet) was 12.8%, while that fell to 2.6% at a distance of more than 1 meter (3.3 feet). It added that distances of 2 meters (6.6 feet) could be more effective. It said that the certainty of the evidence was "moderate."
Face masks: The chance of transmission without a face mask or respirator (like an N95 mask) was 17.4%, while that fell to 3.1% when a mask was worn. However, the certainty of the evidence was "low."
Eye protection: The chance of transmission without eye protection was put at 16%, compared to 5.5% with some form of eye protection like a face shield, visor, goggles or glasses. However, the certainty of the evidence was "low."
There are now more than 6.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, including over 2.6 million recoveries so far, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, more than 375,000 people have died globally from Covid-19 complications.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia votes to provide four days off to ethnic minorities for holidays The employer may request a written justification from the employee to provide the leave.
101-year-old woman fights coronavirus in Armenia The woman was hospitalized from a nursing home where dozens of patients had been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Armenia coronavirus cases soar above 10,000 as death toll mounts 59917 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Iranians can again visit Armenia visa free from June 1 Restrictions on arriving in and leaving Armenia will be maintained until the end of the state of emergency.