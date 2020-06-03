Henrikh Mkhitaryan kneels to join Black Lives Matter movement
June 3, 2020 - 11:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined the Black Lives Matter movement.
"We are together and today we kneel in support of #blacklivesmatter," Mkhitaryan said on social media
In a picture posted on Facebook, the Armenia international and fellow players at Roma are kneeling in solidarity with the movement.
George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis, which has sparked protests in the United States and spread across the world. Derek Chauvin, the 44-year-old Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd, has been arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. Three other officers involved in the arrest have not been charged.
