Henrikh Mkhitaryan kneels to join Black Lives Matter movement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We are together and today we kneel in support of #blacklivesmatter," Mkhitaryan said on social media

In a picture posted on Facebook, the Armenia international and fellow players at Roma are kneeling in solidarity with the movement.

George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis, which has sparked protests in the United States and spread across the world. Derek Chauvin, the 44-year-old Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd, has been arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. Three other officers involved in the arrest have not been charged.