Henrikh Mkhitaryan seeks permanent transfer to Roma
June 9, 2020 - 15:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has stated his desire to leave Arsenal and join Roma on a permanent basis once his loan deal expires, the Mail Online reports.
Mkhitaryan moved to the Serie A side on a season-long loan in September and is enjoying his time in the Italian capital. Roma do not have an option to buy the playmaker at the end of the campaign but Mkhitaryan is hopeful something can be done so he can remain at the club for many seasons to come.
"I don't know how long I'm going to stay here,' he told the Futbol with Grant Wahl podcast. "I like Rome as a city and AS Roma as a club, I wish I could stay here longer but it's not up to me.
"I'm doing my best, I'm training, I'm learning Italian to improve so let's see what's going to happen next.
"The club and the philosophy of the manager suits me. I'm very happy to play this type of football because it makes me feel pleasure, it makes me enjoy playing football. It's the only reason, I guess.
"Of course, I'd like to be at Roma next season and not just next season, for another few years. I still have a contract with Arsenal, it's not up to me. It's up to Arsenal and Roma if they agree the terms of the transfer fee.
"My thinking is to play hard, to train hard and to look forward. If I'm not going to stay at Roma and have to go back to Arsenal, I'm not complaining.
"Football life changes so quick, you have to be ready to play wherever you are. If not in Roma, I'll go back to Arsenal. If not that, I'll stay here and play for Roma."
The 31-year-old has made 17 appearances for Roma in all competitions since joining, scoring six goals. His contract with Arsenal expires at the end of next season.
Top stories
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
"Chernobyl" director will helm HBO's "The Last of Us" pilot Renck has signed on to direct the pilot of the series in addition to executive producing.
Karabakh reports five new coronavirus infections Health authorities said that one of the new confirmed cases had just arrived from Russia.
Half of people in Italy's Covid-19 hotspot test positive for antibodies More than half the population of the northern city of Bergamo have Covid-19 antibodies.
Armenia reports 350 new Covid-19 cases, 352 recoveries 71405 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.