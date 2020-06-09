Henrikh Mkhitaryan seeks permanent transfer to Roma

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has stated his desire to leave Arsenal and join Roma on a permanent basis once his loan deal expires, the Mail Online reports.

Mkhitaryan moved to the Serie A side on a season-long loan in September and is enjoying his time in the Italian capital. Roma do not have an option to buy the playmaker at the end of the campaign but Mkhitaryan is hopeful something can be done so he can remain at the club for many seasons to come.

"I don't know how long I'm going to stay here,' he told the Futbol with Grant Wahl podcast. "I like Rome as a city and AS Roma as a club, I wish I could stay here longer but it's not up to me.

"I'm doing my best, I'm training, I'm learning Italian to improve so let's see what's going to happen next.

"The club and the philosophy of the manager suits me. I'm very happy to play this type of football because it makes me feel pleasure, it makes me enjoy playing football. It's the only reason, I guess.

"Of course, I'd like to be at Roma next season and not just next season, for another few years. I still have a contract with Arsenal, it's not up to me. It's up to Arsenal and Roma if they agree the terms of the transfer fee.

"My thinking is to play hard, to train hard and to look forward. If I'm not going to stay at Roma and have to go back to Arsenal, I'm not complaining.

"Football life changes so quick, you have to be ready to play wherever you are. If not in Roma, I'll go back to Arsenal. If not that, I'll stay here and play for Roma."

The 31-year-old has made 17 appearances for Roma in all competitions since joining, scoring six goals. His contract with Arsenal expires at the end of next season.