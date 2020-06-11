Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass half a million

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,779 in the past day, reaching 502,436, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, June 11, according to TASS.

The crisis center said the daily growth in COVID-19 cases was 1.8% and a day earlier it stood at 1.7%.

Some 1,436 new cases were recorded in Moscow, taking the total case tally in the capital to 201,221. Currently, some 82,314 people are ill in Moscow.

In the past day, 724 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 312 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 303 in St. Petersburg and 303 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

A total of 234,754 people have COVID-19 in Russia now.