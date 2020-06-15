Georgia reports 15 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Monday, June 15 reported 15 new coronavirus infections, brining the number of active cases to 161.

The country has announced 879 Covid-19 cases, including 14 deaths and 704 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 2710 individuals are under quarantine, while 267 others are watched by doctors.