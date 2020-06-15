Georgia reports 15 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours
June 15, 2020 - 18:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Monday, June 15 reported 15 new coronavirus infections, brining the number of active cases to 161.
The country has announced 879 Covid-19 cases, including 14 deaths and 704 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.
According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 2710 individuals are under quarantine, while 267 others are watched by doctors.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Parliament receives motion to strip Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity According to the assistant to the President of the National Assembly, the matter will be discussed on June 16.
Arsenal "ready" to sign Kluivert as part of Mkhitaryan swap deal Arsenal are "ready to pay" the asking price for Kluivert, who is the son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert.
Electric fences to help tackle human-nature issues The electric fences are especially suitable for beekeepers who move beehives regularly during the year.
Daily Beast: Armenian Cognac might be the booze world's best secret Food and travel writer Benjamin Kemper has unveiled an article about how the legacy of the Armenian brandy