Georgia reports zero new coronavirus cases for first time
June 16, 2020 - 13:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Tuesday, June 16 reported no new coronavirus infections for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak
The country has so far announced 879 Covid-19 cases, including 14 deaths and 724 recoverie.
According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 2710 individuals are under quarantine, while 267 others are watched by doctors.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Parliament strips Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity The move comes amid a probe into businesses owned by him and several criminal cases involving the lawmaker.
WhatsApp launches digital payment service The move comes as Facebook pushes ahead with plans to bring more e-commerce to its platforms.
Karabakh reports one new coronavirus infection 54 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 99 others are quarantined.
Stephen King teases fans with "Friday the 13th" book idea The story would follow Voohees’ “hellish fate” of having to be killed at Camp Crystal Lake over and over again.