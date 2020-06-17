Armenia coronavirus infections, death toll continue to rise

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 544 to reach 18,033 on Wednesday, June 17 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 243 more people have recovered, nine patients have died from Covid-19, while three others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

87,600 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 6,814 people have recovered, 302 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 99 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.