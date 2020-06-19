Lithuania sends medics, 30,000 Covid-19 tests kits to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lithuania has sent medics and experts, around 1,5 tons of med equipment and supplies to Armenia, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said in a tweet Friday, June 19.

"I'm deeply proud that Lithuania could extend a helping hand to Armenia in its fight against Covid19," Linkevicius said.

The Armenian Embassy in Lithuania revealed that eight healthcare professionals and three experts are on their way to Armenia, as are 30,000 coronavirus test kits and 20,000 ventilator filters.

The European Union and Sweden have supported Lithuania's initiative.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 459 to reach 19,157 on Friday. So far, 8,266 people have recovered, 319 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 110 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.