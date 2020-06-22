Mkhitaryan says wants to enjoy every minute of remaining career

Mkhitaryan says wants to enjoy every minute of remaining career
June 22, 2020 - 16:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that he wants to enjoy every minute of playing football.

The Armenia international was shipped out by Arsenal on a season-long loan to Italy at the start of the campaign. Despite multiple injuries, the 31-year-old has impressed on the pitch, registering six goals and just three assists in 13 Serie A appearances.

"It was a shame because I missed the most important games of the season but now I am happy to be back, I am in good shape, I am looking forward to the next games," Mkhitaryan said in an interview published on the Youtube channel of Serie A.

"I feel really good hear, I am enjoying the football during the league and I hope to continue like this.

"I want to play as much as I can because I have maybe 6-7 years, maybe less, maybe more, and I want to enjoy every minute of playing football."

 Top stories
Roma want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanentlyRoma want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Armenia PM wants “at least 25 Olympic medals” by 2050Armenia PM wants “at least 25 Olympic medals” by 2050
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Mkhitaryan's return is near: Italian mediaMkhitaryan's return is near: Italian media
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals when he’ll be back in actionHenrikh Mkhitaryan reveals when he’ll be back in action
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Arsen Goulamirian to defend WBC belt on Dec. 28
Media: Mkhitaryan hopes Roma can strike €12m deal with Arsenal
Member of Armenian boxing team tests positive for coronavirus
Arsen Goulamirian defends WBA world cruiserweight title
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
UN adopts Armenia-sponsored resolution on genocide prevention Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Armenia continues to promote this important topic in the international agenda.
Research: Antibody levels in recovered coronavirus patients decline quickly The research supports the use of interventions such as social distancing and isolating high-risk groups.
Australian Senator affirms support for Justice Initiative Hughes was elected to the Senate in 2019 after a career as a respected adviser to Federal parliamentarians.
CoE: Armenia crisis can be solved with Venice Commission’s guidance The Venice Commission recommended introducing a new transitional period to tackle the crisis.