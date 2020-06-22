Mkhitaryan says wants to enjoy every minute of remaining career

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that he wants to enjoy every minute of playing football.

The Armenia international was shipped out by Arsenal on a season-long loan to Italy at the start of the campaign. Despite multiple injuries, the 31-year-old has impressed on the pitch, registering six goals and just three assists in 13 Serie A appearances.

"It was a shame because I missed the most important games of the season but now I am happy to be back, I am in good shape, I am looking forward to the next games," Mkhitaryan said in an interview published on the Youtube channel of Serie A.

"I feel really good hear, I am enjoying the football during the league and I hope to continue like this.

"I want to play as much as I can because I have maybe 6-7 years, maybe less, maybe more, and I want to enjoy every minute of playing football."