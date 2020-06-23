Raiola pushes Arsenal in Mkhitaryan – Kluivert swap deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Super agent Mino Raiola is working hard to broker an Arsenal-Roma swap deal involving midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and winger Justin Kluivert, Tribal Football says.

Roma want Arsenal to lower their asking price for midfielder Mkhitaryan. The clubs are negotiating a swap deal which would involved Kluivert heading to North London.

According to Calciomercato, the Serie A club has rejected a straight swap deal for the pair, believing Dutch winger Kluivert to be worth more than Mkhitaryan.

Raiola believes the Gunners would only need to bump up their offer by two million euros.

Former Manchester United midfielder Mkhitaryan has spent the season on loan at the Stadio Olimpico, impressing in 17 appearances.

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is reluctant to let Kluivert leave, but could be persuaded due to his desire to retain Mkhitaryan.