Il Tempo։ Mkhitaryan will stay with Roma until the end of summer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will reportedly stay with Roma at least by the end of summer.

Mkhitaryan moved to the Serie A side on a season-long loan in September and is enjoying his time in the Italian capital. Roma do not have an option to buy the playmaker at the end of the campaign but Mkhitaryan is hopeful something can be done so he can remain at the club for many seasons to come.

After a Milan-Rome match on Sunday, June 28, the Giallorossi manager Paulo Fonseca said: "Smalling and Mkhitaryan will stay with us".

According to a report from Il Tempo, Roma have reached an agreement with Arsenal for the Armenia international to stay with the Italian side until the end of August.