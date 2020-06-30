ProDigi: Women-led businesses are possible in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Women-led businesses are becoming more and more common throughout the world, and Armenia is no exception, with ProDigi Digital Marketing Agency serving as a good example where most of the employees, the CEO included, are women.

There is an old Armenian saying, which goes: “In a family, the man is the outer walls of the house, while the woman is the ceiling”. The responsibility of women has always been much appreciated, though it mostly remained inside the house, with unequal social opportunities in an inferior position. The picture is unquestionably different nowadays thanks to a positive twist. Women are now encouraged to get involved in politics, work in their preferred field, pursue their hobbies, go after their dreams and be the role model they want to be.

Women started to work in various fields and day by day the picture is getting brighter as they found companies and record significant success. With diverse backgrounds and perspectives, they build successful businesses. The Hubspot’s Sales Blog on diversity in entrepreneurship states that the growth rate in the number of women-owned firms between 2014 and 2019 increased the most for these five industries: utilities (160%), construction (68%), information (36%), other services (29%), and arts, entertainment, and recreation (23%). Luckily there are also notable examples in Armenia like ProDigi Digital Marketing Agency, whose CEO, Aida Vopyan, believes that the success of the company came with a lot of motivation, motivation to create something great, add value to the society, develop the digital marketing industry in Armenia. This motivation was very much related to the international experience as diverse companies and professionals first experienced a different approach towards business, where the core of the success was enthusiasm. They succeeded in breaking the intercultural stereotypes and bringing that enthusiasm to the Armenian business culture.

When women start and run businesses usually they form a strong emotional bond with the work they do, which also serves as a key component to success. Their jobs become an important part of their lives and grow into a key value both for themselves and later for the society. Maybe this is why women are thought to be good leaders. They manage to work on a rational level but keep the business close to their heart on an emotional level. This idea has been weighed in on by many people all around the world, for example, Allysin Kapin in her article 10 Stats That Build The Case For Investing in Women-Led Startups says “The next Steve Jobs will be a woman. She understands how to solve a specific problem facing this world by leveraging tech. She knows the diverse and inclusive team it will take to build the product and implement solutions”.

Even if not the next Steve Jobs, the next successful entrepreneur will definitely be a woman. Among the reasons to invest in a women-led startup is the belief that “businesses founded by women ultimately deliver higher revenue”.

So the world is rather open and ready to have more powerful and successful women in every little corner of it, like Armenia. Equal opportunities are beneficial for everyone bringing healthier relationships, mutual respect and dreams-come-true vibe to the table.