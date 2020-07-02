Coronavirus immunity may be more widespread than tests suggest
July 2, 2020 - 18:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - People testing negative for coronavirus antibodies may still have some immunity, a study has suggested, according to the BBC.
For every person testing positive for antibodies, two were found to have specific T-cells which identify and destroy infected cells.
This was seen even in people who had mild or symptomless cases of Covid-19.
But it's not yet clear whether this just protects that individual, or if it might also stop them from passing on the infection to others.
Researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden tested 200 people for both antibodies and T-cells.
Some were blood donors while others were tracked down from the group of people first infected in Sweden, mainly returning from earlier affected areas like northern Italy.
This could mean a wider group have some level of immunity to Covid-19 than antibody testing figures, like those published as part of the UK Office for National Statistics Infection Survey, suggest.
It's likely those people did mount an antibody response, but either it had faded or was not detectable by the current tests.
And these people should be protected if they are exposed to the virus for a second time.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Sweden to hold public inquiry into country's handling of coronavirus Sweden chose not to close restaurants, bars, schools and shops to fight the spread of the virus.
Karabakh coronavirus cases reach 125 101 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 70 others are quarantined.
U․S․ saw biggest single-day jump in new Covid-19 cases There are at least 2,685,806 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., according to the university.
Armenia negotiating with vaccine manufacturer Moderna The Health Minister said Armenia is negotiating with Moderna and international agencies.