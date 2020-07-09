Final Terry Pratchett stories will be published in September
July 9, 2020 - 16:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The final collection of early stories from the late Terry Pratchett, written while the Discworld creator was a young reporter, will be published in September, The Guardian reports.
The tales in "The Time-travelling Caveman", many of them never released in book form before, range from a steam-powered rocket’s flight to Mars to a Welsh shepherd’s discovery of the resting place of King Arthur.
“Bedwyr was the handsomest of all the shepherds, and his dog, Bedwetter, the finest sheepdog in all Wales,” writes the young Pratchett, with typical flourish.
The stories appeared in the Bucks Free Press and Western Daily Press in the 60s and early 70s.
Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA
