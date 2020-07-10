Football: Armenia meeting Kuwait for a friendly on November 11

Football: Armenia meeting Kuwait for a friendly on November 11
July 10, 2020 - 18:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Squad will play a friendly match against Kuwait on November 11, the Football Federation of Armenia said in a Facebook post.

It was reported earlier that the Armenian team will meet Albania's for another friendly in Yerevan on October 7.

