Football: Armenia meeting Kuwait for a friendly on November 11
July 10, 2020 - 18:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Squad will play a friendly match against Kuwait on November 11, the Football Federation of Armenia said in a Facebook post.
It was reported earlier that the Armenian team will meet Albania's for another friendly in Yerevan on October 7.
Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that he wants to enjoy every minute of playing football.
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
