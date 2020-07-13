Two Armenian police officers injured in Azerbaijan's fire
July 13, 2020 - 11:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Armenian police officers have been slightly injured in Azerbaijan's fire from across the border, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.
Police troops have been on combat duty in the Armenian province of Tavush since August 2018.
Fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border began around midday on Sunday, July 12 when a group of Azerbaijani soldiers twice attempted to cross the Armenian border amid artillery fire from the Azerbaijani side. The Armenian side has suffered no casualties, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
Latest news
CSTO postpones meeting on Armenia-Azerbaijan border escalation The meeting was initiated by Stanislav Zas and has now been postponed due to consultations between parties․
By attacking Armenia, Azerbaijan disregards UN call for ceasefire António Guterres had made a call to silence the guns and stand united against the global threat of Covid-19․
Russia concerned about escalation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Moscow is concerned about "the sharp escalation".
Wizz Air announces Yerevan–Abu Dhabi flights from October Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will be regularly flying from the Armenian capital of Yerevan to Abu Dhabi, UAE.