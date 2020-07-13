Two Armenian police officers injured in Azerbaijan's fire

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Armenian police officers have been slightly injured in Azerbaijan's fire from across the border, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

Police troops have been on combat duty in the Armenian province of Tavush since August 2018.

Fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border began around midday on Sunday, July 12 when a group of Azerbaijani soldiers twice attempted to cross the Armenian border amid artillery fire from the Azerbaijani side. The Armenian side has suffered no casualties, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths.