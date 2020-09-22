Armenia: Covid-19 infections grow by 115 as 39 recover
September 22, 2020 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 115 to reach 47,667 on Tuesday, September 22 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 39 more people have recovered, two patients have died from Covid-19, while on person carrying the virus has died from other causes in the past 24 hours.
A total of 825 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 42,676 people have recovered, 938 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 288 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
