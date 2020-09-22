Karabakh coronavirus infections closing in on 380
September 22, 2020 - 14:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Tuesday, September 22 announced 12 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 379.
Health authorities said people who have been exposed to the newly infected patients are being identified and isolated.
325 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 92 others are quarantined.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, two people carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Karabakh has extended the state of emergency until October 11.
