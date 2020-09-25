Georgia reports record daily Covid-19 cases of 265

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Saturday, September 12 reported its biggest jump in the number of new coronavirus infections with 265 cases reported in the past day.

The country has announced 4664 Covid-19 cases, including 26 deaths and 1759 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 5390 individuals are under quarantine, while 836 others are watched by doctors.

Under a recent government decision, people are now required to stay in quarantine for 12 days instead of the previous 14.