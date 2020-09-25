Pashinyan: Revealing confidential info could destabilize Azerbaijan for good

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has introduced a new component in their propaganda campaign – the so-called disclosure of confidential information, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday, September 25.

Meeting a delegation led by Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) parliament speaker Artur Tovmasyan in Yerevan, Pashinyan urged the Azerbaijani side against spreading confidential information as that could "desperately" destabilize the political situation in Azerbaijan

The Armenian PM said the situation in the region is tense, with Azerbaijan attempting to putting the blame for aborting the negotiations on the Armenian side.

"Armenia and Artsakh have adopted a constructive stance," Pashinyan said, expressing hope that Baku will renounce its demand for one-sided concessions and reject any military solution to the conflict.