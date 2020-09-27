Armenia Defense Minister briefs OSCE envoy on Karabakh situation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, on the situation along the Nagorno-Karabakh contact line.

Tonoyan said over the phone that Azerbaijan has launched a provocation on the line of contact, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Sunday, September 27 morning.

The report comes after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed that Azerbaijan has launched an attack on Karabakh.

Stepanyan said earlier that the Karabakh army has downed two helicopters and three drones of the Azerbaijani army.

According to the spokeswoman, the Azerbaijani military has launched an air and missile attack on Artsakh.

Karabakh President’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan has said the Azerbaijani military has been shelling the civilian settlements of Karabakh, including the capital Stepanakert.

The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.