Armenia: Int'l community should keep Turkey away from Karabakh
September 27, 2020 - 16:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has urged the international community to keep Turkey away from any possible interference, amid the recent escalation along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact.
Pashinyan delivered remarks hours after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the Karabakh contact line and has been shelling civilian settlements since early morning. At least two civilians – a woman and a child – have been killed, while two others have been injured.
"I'd like to draw the attention of the international community to the gravity of the situation. The eruption of a large-scale war in the South Caucasus could have the most unpredictable consequences and become a threat for the international security and stability," Pashinyan said in a live message on Sunday, September 27.
"I call on the international community to keep Turkey away from any possible interference – something that would destabilize the situation for good."
Pashinyan said Turkey's aggressive behaviour, which the world first saw during the escalation in July and which is continuing still, is truly worrying.
"Such a dangerous attitude is fraught with the most devastating consequences for the South Caucasus and the neighboring regions," the Armenian PM said.
"The International community should prevent a dangerous turn of events and keep the region safe from any attempt to destabilize the situation."
Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population.
The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army said on Sunday that helicopters, drones, tanks and infantry armored vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani military have been destroyed since morning.
Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has already briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, on the situation along the Karabakh contact line.
The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.
Top stories
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan said that only after the Armenian side’s retaliatory fire did the Azerbaijani troops cease shooting.
Partner news
Latest news
OSCE Minsk Group urge Karabakh sides to resume negotiations Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States issued a statement.
Mkhitaryan, Aronian raise Karabakh's right to live in peace Their comments came hours after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the Karabakh contact line.
European Council calls for preventing further escalation in Karabakh Michel's comments came after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the Karabakh contact line.
Russian Senator urges cessation of hostilities in Karabakh Vladimir Dzhabarov reminded that the Minsk Group exists to help the parties settle disputes.