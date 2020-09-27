Armenia: 200 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in renewed violence

PanARMENIAN.Net - The head of the Armenian unified infocenter, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Sunday, September 27 evening that the Azerbaijani side has lost about 200 soldiers since launching a large-scale offensive on the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact.

Hovhannisyan said fighting is continuing along the frontline as of Sunday evening.

"10 out of about 100 wounded Armenian servicemen have been taken to Yerevan to receive the medical treatment they need," Hovhannisyan told reporters.

A Karabakh Defense Army representative, Suren Sarumyan revealed, meanwhile, that the Armenian side has destroyed four helicopters, 33 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, 27 drones and two military engineering vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani army.

Karabakh has reported 16 deaths and more than 100 injuries on the Armenian side. Besides, two civilians – a woman and a child – were killed in Azerbaijan's shelling of civilian settlements on Sunday morning, while two others were injured.

Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population.

The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.