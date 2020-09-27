Kim Kardashian urges action against Azerbaijan's anti-Armenian aggression

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star, Armenian-American beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West has urged her followers to call for the U.S. Congress and the White House to condemn Azerbaijan's attack on Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and cut off all U.S. military aid to Baku.

She made the comments on Sunday, September 27, after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale assault along the Karabakh contact line, and has been shelling civilian settlements since early morning.

"Armenians in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) have been attacked. We are praying for the brave men and women risking their lives to protect Artsakh and Armenia," Kardashian West said in a Twitter thread.

"The news is misleading and these are not “clashes.” Armenia has been the victim of unprovoked attacks by Azerbaijan and the predictable disinformation campaign that accompanies them. Azerbaijan is blocking social media except for war propaganda.

"We need international observers to investigate and call for international political and diplomatic measures to prevent unnecessary escalation and tragedy."

She also urged her followers to use the Artsakh Alert by the Armenian National Committee of America to to call on the White House and Congress to condemn Azerbaijan's attack on Karabakh, aall upon Baku to cease all offensive uses of force, cut off all U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan being used against Armenians, as well as warn Turkey to stop sending arms and fighters to Baku.

Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.