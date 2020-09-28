Official: 200 Armenian soldiers wounded in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - 200 servicemen from the Armenian side have sustained injuries in fighting along the entire line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, head of the Armenian unified infocenter Artsrun Hovhannisyan told reporters on Monday, September 28.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive along the entire contact line in Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons. Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

Hovhannisyan said while some of the wounded soldiers have been transferred to Yerevan, Armenia's capital, most others have returned to service after receiving first aid.

Hovhannisyan reminded that fighting along the entire line of contact continued overnight, which the Armenian side recovering some posts it had lost control of earlier.