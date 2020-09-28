Azerbaijan unleashes new massive offensive; Karabakh tհwarting attacks
September 28, 2020 - 21:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has launched a new large-scale offensive along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact but the Armenian troops are successfully thwarting all the attacks and inflicting significant losses of personnel and equipment to the Azerbaijani side, Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Monday, September 28.
"As of this moment, 22 tanks and 10 other fighting vehicles belonging to the Azerbaijani military have been destroyed," Hovhannisyan said.
"More than 370 soldiers have been killed [on the Azerbaijani side], with many having sustained injuries."
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
