Karabakh downs Azerbaijani warplane

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno-Karabakh troops have downed an Azerbaijani warplane, Karabakh President’s spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said in an interview with the Public TV on Monday, September 28.

“Today we can say with confidence that an enemy plane has been shot down near the town of Martuni,” Poghosyan said.

The spokesman provided no other details.

Since the beginning of the escalation, the Karabakh army has destroyed dozens of tanks, fighting vehicles and drones, as well as at least three helicopters belonging to the Azerbaijani military.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.