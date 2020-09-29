26 more Armenian troops killed in Karabakh fighting

PanARMENIAN.Net - 26 more Armenian soldiers, including a volunteer, were killed on Monday, September 28, as the Nagorno-Karabakh army is fighting to repel Azerbaijan’s attacks.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

Since the start of the escalation, the Armenian side has lost 84 troops, while at least 100 have been wounded.

According to information provided by Armenia's Defense Ministry, Azerbaijan has so far lost hundreds of soldiers, as well as dozens of tanks, fighting vehicles and drones, at least three helicopters and one plane.