26 more Armenian troops killed in Karabakh fighting
September 29, 2020 - 00:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 26 more Armenian soldiers, including a volunteer, were killed on Monday, September 28, as the Nagorno-Karabakh army is fighting to repel Azerbaijan’s attacks.
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
Since the start of the escalation, the Armenian side has lost 84 troops, while at least 100 have been wounded.
According to information provided by Armenia's Defense Ministry, Azerbaijan has so far lost hundreds of soldiers, as well as dozens of tanks, fighting vehicles and drones, at least three helicopters and one plane.
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media's polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
