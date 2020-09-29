Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenia's posts

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani military opened fire on the positions of the Armenian armed forces near Vardenis, Gegharkunik province, also employing air force, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 29.

The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan earlier spread disinformation alleging that the Armenian armed forces had fired rockets from the Vardenis region into the Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan.

"Thus, in fact, the rival sought to prepare the ground to substantiate their further actions," Stepanyan said.

"Expect a tough response."

No casualties have been reported.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry had already denied Azerbaijan's accusations.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.