Military cargo aircraft flying from Azerbaijan to Israel and back
September 30, 2020 - 19:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Il-76TD heavy military transport aircraft (ZP4611 / AZQ4611, Silk Way Airlines)arrived in Israel from Azerbaijan on Wednesday, September 30 morning, according to Flightradar24.
The plane landed at the Ovda airport, and a few hours later flew back to Baku (flight ZP4612).
On September 24, two Il-76 transport aircraft (4K-AZ101 and 4K-78131) landed at the same airfield in Israel. It has been suggested that the aircraft belong to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, NEWSru.co.il reports.
The plane had probably arrived in Israel to transport military equipment to Azerbaijan before the start of large-scale hostilities in the Karabakh conflict zone.
Neither Israel nor Azerbaijan have commented on the matter.
