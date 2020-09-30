Azerbaijan bombs Karabakh town leaving three civilians dead
September 30, 2020 - 15:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Three civilians in Martakert were killed in Azerbaijan's latest air attack against Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian unified infocenter cited Karabakh's presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan as saying.
A warplane of the Azerbaijani air force bombed the town of Martakert on Wednesday, September 30, killing three civilians and wounding several others.
"Official Baku is openly attacking the civilian population, violating all norms of international law," Poghosyan said.
Also in Martakert, a nine-year-old was killed in Azerbaijan's fire on September 29.
Since the beginning of hostilities, eight civilians – seven in Karabakh and one in Armenia – have been killed.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.
Top stories
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
Armenians arranged a fruit rescue mission that its organisers have dubbed “Operation Apricot”.
The parliament will vote on designating a day for the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia Catholicos urges donations amid Karabakh violence The fundraiser will help overcome the consequences of Azerbaijan's aggression against Karabakh.
Macron slams Turkey's "warlike" rhetoric on Karabakh Macron has said he will discuss the matter with Russian and U.S. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald trump.
Turkey occasionally violating Armenian airspace, Foreign Ministry says The Turkish air force had arrived in Azerbaijan for joint large-scale military drills held from July 29 to August 13.
Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan summit not possible now, says Pashinyan Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia has always been ready for a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.