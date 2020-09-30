Azerbaijan bombs Karabakh town leaving three civilians dead

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three civilians in Martakert were killed in Azerbaijan's latest air attack against Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian unified infocenter cited Karabakh's presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan as saying.

A warplane of the Azerbaijani air force bombed the town of Martakert on Wednesday, September 30, killing three civilians and wounding several others.

"Official Baku is openly attacking the civilian population, violating all norms of international law," Poghosyan said.

Also in Martakert, a nine-year-old was killed in Azerbaijan's fire on September 29.

Since the beginning of hostilities, eight civilians – seven in Karabakh and one in Armenia – have been killed.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling positions and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.