Azerbaijan twice used Smerch system to strike Karabakh town

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has twice employed a Smerch heavy multiple rocket launcher to strike the town of Hadrut in Nagorno Karabakh, Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Friday, October 2.

Both strikes left civilians injured, Hovhannisyan said.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. international and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.