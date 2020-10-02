Photos show Stepanakert after Azerbaijan's multiple missile attacks

Photos show Stepanakert after Azerbaijan's multiple missile attacks
October 2, 2020 - 21:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian unified infocenter has published the first images from Nagorno-Karabakh's capital Stepanakert after Azerbaijan's recent missile attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Civilian casualties were reported after Azerbaijan launched heavy rockets on Stepanakert, Karabakh's Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan said Friday, October 2 evening.

That was Azerbaijan's second attack of the day on Stepanakert, with the first targeting the Center for Emergency Service and a group of civilians.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

 Top stories
Russia calls for withdrawal of terrorists, fighters from Karabakh conflict zoneRussia calls for withdrawal of terrorists, fighters from Karabakh conflict zone
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022
Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
Burj Khalifa, ADNOC building will light up with colours of Armenian flagBurj Khalifa, ADNOC building will light up with colours of Armenian flag
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
California governor says Armenian school graffiti attack is California governor says Armenian school graffiti attack is "sickening"
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
Partner news
 Articles
How Azerbaijan and Turkey prepared to war against Karabakh

A timeline of how the war machine was set in motion

 Most popular in the section
Karabakh woman, child killed in Azerbaijan's shelling
Spiegel: Turkey denied airspace to Armenia-bound German military plane
Lavrov: Armenia's decision to revive checkpoint 15 km from Azeri pipelines caused border escalation
Armenian-American Mari Manoogian to address Democratic convention
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Viva-MTS one-month privileges for Karabakh citizens residing in Armenia Within the Z tariff plan, subscribers will get to a number of social media applications.
Putin stresses cessation of hostilities in Karabakh ASAP Putin discussed the situation in Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the phone.
Erdogan "hopes"Azerbaijan will continue Karabakh offensive The Turkish president noted that Turkey supports "friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan in all possible ways."
Armenia Deputy PM lands in Moscow The two Deputy PMs are set to discuss issues of bilateral economic agenda within the Eurasian Economic Union.