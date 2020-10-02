Photos show Stepanakert after Azerbaijan's multiple missile attacks
October 2, 2020 - 21:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian unified infocenter has published the first images from Nagorno-Karabakh's capital Stepanakert after Azerbaijan's recent missile attacks on civilian infrastructure.
Civilian casualties were reported after Azerbaijan launched heavy rockets on Stepanakert, Karabakh's Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan said Friday, October 2 evening.
That was Azerbaijan's second attack of the day on Stepanakert, with the first targeting the Center for Emergency Service and a group of civilians.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
