Azerbaijan launches new attack against Karabakh
October 3, 2020 - 11:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Heavy fighting is underway in the northern and southern directions of the (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artsakh contact line, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said Saturday, October 3 morning.
Stepanyan said Azerbaijani troops have concentrated large forces and launched an attack.
According to her, Armenian troops have been thwarting the Azeri military's advance, causing extensive losses.
The Karabakh Defense Army has also downed three Azerbaijani planes in the since morning, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.
