U.S. citizens in Armenia urged against traveling in some directions
October 3, 2020 - 11:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Embassy has urged U.S. citizens currently in a safe location in Armenia to avoid non-essential in-country travel.
In a security alert posted amid fighting along the Nagorno-Karabakh contact line, the Embassy has instructed its employees and their family members not to travel outside of Yerevan.
"In accordance with previous security alerts, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia also continues to urge U.S. citizens to avoid travel south of Yerevan, east of Lake Sevan, and east of the M4 and M16 Highways north of the Dilijan National Park and up to the border with Georgia in Tavush province. Do not travel to the Nagorno-Karabakh region," the Embassy said on Friday, October 2.
"The U.S. Embassy encourages U.S. citizens to monitor local news reporting. The U.S. Embassy will continue to monitor the security situation and provide additional information as needed."
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Top stories
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia reports 543 new coronavirus cases, 177 recoveries A total of 3483 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control said.
Trudeau: Canada probes reported use of its tech in Karabakh He said it is important that the terms of Canada's expectations of non-violation of human rights is respected.
Azerbaijan launches new attack against Karabakh Armenian troops have been thwarting the Azeri military's advance, causing extensive losses.
OSCE envoys urge humanitarian truce in Karabakh for evacuation of bodies The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group released statement amid renewed hostilities on October 2.