U.S. citizens in Armenia urged against traveling in some directions

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Embassy has urged U.S. citizens currently in a safe location in Armenia to avoid non-essential in-country travel.

In a security alert posted amid fighting along the Nagorno-Karabakh contact line, the Embassy has instructed its employees and their family members not to travel outside of Yerevan.

"In accordance with previous security alerts, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia also continues to urge U.S. citizens to avoid travel south of Yerevan, east of Lake Sevan, and east of the M4 and M16 Highways north of the Dilijan National Park and up to the border with Georgia in Tavush province. Do not travel to the Nagorno-Karabakh region," the Embassy said on Friday, October 2.

"The U.S. Embassy encourages U.S. citizens to monitor local news reporting. The U.S. Embassy will continue to monitor the security situation and provide additional information as needed."

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.