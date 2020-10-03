Trudeau: Canada probes reported use of its tech in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, October 2 an investigation has been launched into the use of Canadian military technologies in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, AFP reports.

Local media reported that Canadian imaging and targeting systems on unmanned drones are being used by Azerbaijan in clashes with Armenians. Arms-control advocates have documented the sale of the Wescam gear to Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan.

"In regards to the Canadian military equipment that may have been used in this situation, the minister of foreign affairs (Francois-Philippe Champagne) has launched an investigation into what exactly happened," Trudeau told a news conference.

"It is extremely important that the terms of Canada's expectations of non-violation of human rights is always respected and we will have more to say as more becomes clear."

A government official said if it is now determined that the military technologies have been misused, Ottawa will cancel export permits for related shipments.

Ankara is openly supporting Baku in the fighting along the Karabakh contact line.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.