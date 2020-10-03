Armenia reports 543 new coronavirus cases, 177 recoveries
October 3, 2020 - 11:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 543 to reach 51,925 on Saturday, October 3 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 177 more people have recovered, six patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died from other causes in the past 24 hours.
A total of 3483 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 44,583 people have recovered, 972 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 302 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
Eight ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan – 95 shots overall – were registered on the border overnight.
In Armenia, takeaway food and a pint of beer (around 0.6 liters) cost £4.18 and £1.00, respectively.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Azeri targeting of some civilian infrastructure could cause ecological disaster Azeri units is targeting civilian infrastructure whose destruction could cause an environmental disaster.
Fate of Armenians and region being decided today – Artsrun Hovhannisyan Shushan Stepanyan said Azerbaijani troops have concentrated large forces and launched an attack.
Trudeau: Canada probes reported use of its tech in Karabakh He said it is important that the terms of Canada's expectations of non-violation of human rights is respected.
U.S. citizens in Armenia urged against traveling in some directions The U.S. Embassy has urged U.S. citizens currently in a safe location in Armenia to avoid non-essential in-country travel.