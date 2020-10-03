Armenia reports 543 new coronavirus cases, 177 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 543 to reach 51,925 on Saturday, October 3 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 177 more people have recovered, six patients have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died from other causes in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3483 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 44,583 people have recovered, 972 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 302 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.