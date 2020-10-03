What Pashinyan actually said about deploying peacekeepers in Karabakh
October 3, 2020 - 23:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister has weighed in on the possibility of deploying Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), but his comments were misquoted by some media outlets.
In an interview with Al Jazeera, Pashinyan said such issues could be discussed as part of a wider resolution within the OSCE Minsk Group.
Bellow is the word-for-word transcript of that excerpts from the interview:
Bernard Smith - Would you like to see Russian peacekeepers, for example, in Nagorno-Karabakh?
PM Nikol Pashinyan - You see, these issues could be discussed as part of a wider resolution within the OSCE Minsk Group.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
