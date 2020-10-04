Karabakh: Ganja military airport in Azerbaijan is no more

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh President's spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said on Sunday, October 4 that the Ganja airport in Azerbaijan is no more.

"Ganja military airport has vanished," Poghosyan said.

Karabakh (Artsakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan, meanwhile, has issued a warning for the residents of major Azerbaijani cities which host permanently deployed large military facilities.

"Despite numerous warnings, the Azerbaijani terrorist army continues to target the civilian population of Stepanakert, using Polonez and Smerch systems," Harutyunyan said Sunday, October 4.

"From now on, military facilities permanently located in major cities of Azerbaijan have become the targets of the Defense Army. I call on the people of Azerbaijan to leave these cities as soon as possible to avoid possible losses."

The Karabakh President added that Azerbaijan is responsible for "all this."

Harutyunyan's comments after Azerbaijan launched a fresh attack on Karabakh's capital Stepanakert on Sunday.