Stepanakert under Azerbaijan's rocket attack again (VIDEO)

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh's capital Stepanakert has been under Azerbaijan's rocket fire since the wee hours of Sunday, October 4 morning, Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

Casualties have been reported.

The Karabakh Defense Army said the Armenian side is striking heavy blows at key military facilities located deep in the rear of Azerbaijan.

The Karabakh Defense Army has published footage from Stepanakert, which shows extensive damage to homes and buildings set ablaze as a result of the attack.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.