Karabakh again urges Azeris to leave cities hosting military facilities

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh has again issued a warning for the residents of major Azerbaijani cities that host permanent military facilities.

Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said on Monday, October 5 morning that Azerbaijan is firing rockets on Stepanakert and Shushi.

Poghosyan said the "Defense Army's response won't take long".

"However, unlike the terrorist government of Baku, we do not target the civilian population, but rather the permanent military facilities in major cities," the spokesman said.

"We are once again calling on the civilian population living in those cities to leave their residences immediately to avoid possible casualties."

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.