Arab League chief slams Turkey's intervention in Karabakh fighting

October 5, 2020 - 12:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has slammed Turkey for its intervention in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Arab News reports.

Aboul Gheit said Turkey is facing a group of differences with regional and superpower parties to a degree that will not end well for the country or its leadership.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is interfering in Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Libya militarily,” he added.

“Erdogan also interfered in the Caucasus between Azerbaijan and Armenia, collided with Greece and Cyprus, and attacked the eastern Mediterranean in the gas areas, which made a large and influential country like France send fighters and an aircraft carrier to Cyprus."

The Secretary-General said "it annoys" him that Syrian mercenaries fight with Azerbaijan against Armenians.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

