21 more Karabakh soldiers killed in fighting against Azerbaijan
October 5, 2020 - 14:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 21 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan.
Since September 27 morning, when Azerbaijan launched a major assault against Karabakh, more than 200 Armenian soldiers, including several volunteers, have been killed.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
