CSTO says will announce time and dates of drills planned in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization scheduled for late October in Armenia have been postponed, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov has said, according to Sputnik Armenia.

"The issue of the place and timing of these exercises is being discussed with the CSTO member states," Zainetdinov said Tuesday, October 6.

CSTO's command post exercises, Search-2020 and Interaction-2020, were to be held in Armenia from October 23 to 30.

Armenia earlier notified the organization that its military will not be taking part in the peacekeeping exercises in Belarus in October.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.