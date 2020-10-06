Russian SVR: Al-Nusra terrorist pouring into Karabakh conflict zone

PanARMENIAN.Net - Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin is concerned about the possibility of transforming South Caucasus into a springboard for members of terrorist organizations amid the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The flaring up armed confrontation in Karabakh attracts militants from various international terrorist structures like a magnet," TASS cited Naryshkin as saying on Tuesday, October 6.

"We cannot but be concerned that Transcaucasia might become a new springboard for international terrorist organizations, from where militants may subsequently infiltrate into states neighboring Azerbaijan and Armenia, including Russia."

Naryshkin said SVR data shows mercenaries from international terrorist organizations fighting in the Middle East, in particular, Jabhat al-Nusra (a former branch of al-Qaeda in Syria - Ed.), Firqat al-Hamza, Sultan Murad, as well as extremist Kurdish groups are actively pouring into the conflict zone,

He stressed that hundreds and even thousands of radicals are hoping to make money in the Karabakh war.

Armenia was the first to report on Turkey's deployment of thousands of Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan on September 28. International media publications followed suit, as did reactions from the U.S., France and Russia.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.