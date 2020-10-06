ECHR: Turkey should not contribute to breaches of civilians' rights

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Court of Human Rights has published its decision on the request for an interim measure lodged by Armenia against Turkey.

On September 29, the Court called upon both Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from taking any measures which might entail breaches of the convention rights of the civilian population, and to comply with their engagements under the European Convention on Human Rights.

"Taking account of the escalation of the conflict, the Court now calls on all States directly or indirectly involved in the conflict, including Turkey, to refrain from actions that contribute to breaches of the Convention rights of civilians, and to respect their obligations under the Convention," the ECHR said on Tuesday, October 6.

Interim measures are urgent measures which, according to the Court's well-established practice, apply only where there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

