PanARMENIAN.Net - National Geographic Russia has compiled drone footage from a handful of big cities featuring streets deserted amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Wuhan, which became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, was put under quarantine on January 23. The video was made on February 6, but the city is still under partial lockdown.

You can still spot individual passers-by in the streets of Los Angeles, but there is no trace of the usual crowds of tourists. According to recent reports, 1,400 cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths were recorded in the city.

All of France has been quarantined since March 17, and Paris is no exception. In the entire country, almost 33,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far, and as many as 1995 have died.

New York City has recorder more than 26,000 infections, but the city was put under complete lockdown only on March 22. The video offers a rare opportunity to see the Times Square empty, which is usually visited by about 400 thousand people per day.

In the video made some 10 days ago, passers-by are still spotted on the streets of London, and even shopping centers are open. The quarantine began in the UK on March 23.

The number of confirmed cases of people with coronavirus across the world has neared 608,000, over 28,000 people have died, while more than 132,000 have recovered, according to information provided by international research groups.