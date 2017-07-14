65 25.05.17 - Armenian Championship in Bodybuilding, Beach Bodybuilding and Fitness Bikini Armenian Championship in Bodybuilding, Beach Bodybuilding and Fitness Bikini Armenian bodybuilding vice champion Levon Hovhannisyan: Professional sports has nothing to do with healthy living PanARMENIAN.Net - On May 24, 2017, Armenian National Federation of Bodybuilding held its traditional closed championship in bodybuilding, classic and beach bodybuilding, as well as fitness bikini. The winners and those coming in second seized the opportunity to represent Armenia at Black Sea Cup 2017 in Georgia. On the sidelines of the championship, PanARMENIAN.Net talked to bodybuilder and fitness coach Levon Hovhannisyan, who finished as vice champion this year. During and after the event, the sportsman revealed interesting details about bodybuilding, its popularity in Armenia, training of the younger generation and financial issues. The audience kept shouting out your name, irrelatively of who took the stage. How many years have you spent in fitness and specifically bodybuilding? It’s been 10 years already, although I am not very big compared to the other fellows. How many times have you participated in bodybuilding championships? I have been participating since 2007, missing two annual events during the years of military service. In Armenia, I finished third at the beach bodybuilding competition last year. As for international tournaments, I won bronze at the Black Sea Cup 2016. It’s been 10 years already, although I am not very big compared to the other fellows.I have been participating since 2007, missing two annual events during the years of military service. In Armenia, I finished third at the beach bodybuilding competition last year. As for international tournaments, I won bronze at the Black Sea Cup 2016. How much time did it take to train for the above-mentioned events? 5 months, of which 3 months were spent on gaining weight, or bulking, and 2 months on cutting, a period of time when the primary goal is losing fat, losing weight, getting leaner, or all of the above. Calorie intake is decreased and/or calorie expenditure is increased so that a caloric deficit is present to make the muscle tissue more visible. People see how a bodybuilder looks but have no idea of the “price” paid for the perfect body. Please tell about the training process and specifically the money spent during this time. I spent about $6,000 on the food and supplements during those 5 months. The sum was almost the same last year. On average, participants spend about $4,000-5,000 to prepare for the competition. Is there any fund that could offer some cashback after the competition? There is no prize fund in Armenia. I cover all the expenses by myself to show that my professional knowledge is sufficient to achieve good results. No money is returned after the tournament. Participation does cost much. I earn the money as a coach; besides, I have a contract with a major company, which also contributes to my financial well-being. With no money returned, do such competitions open new doors like an offer to star in an advertisement? It’s possible but not guaranteed. Personally I just try to enjoy the process of competition, without any expectations. 5 months, of which 3 months were spent on gaining weight, or bulking, and 2 months on cutting, a period of time when the primary goal is losing fat, losing weight, getting leaner, or all of the above. Calorie intake is decreased and/or calorie expenditure is increased so that a caloric deficit is present to make the muscle tissue more visible.I spent about $6,000 on the food and supplements during those 5 months. The sum was almost the same last year. On average, participants spend about $4,000-5,000 to prepare for the competition.There is no prize fund in Armenia. I cover all the expenses by myself to show that my professional knowledge is sufficient to achieve good results. No money is returned after the tournament. Participation does cost much. I earn the money as a coach; besides, I have a contract with a major company, which also contributes to my financial well-being.It’s possible but not guaranteed. Personally I just try to enjoy the process of competition, without any expectations. What opportunities does participation in such tournaments provide in foreign countries? The professional level of such events is much higher abroad, and, consequently, the results are high too: ad offers from sports food producers, invitations to pose for magazine covers and give interviews. It’s too early to speak of such possibilities in Armenia but I will work to change the situation. Do you have time for other activities during the preparation for a regular competition? Absolutely no. Training takes all the time and energy. What about the physical resources? Is the damage to the health big? In Armenia, people have little idea about bodybuilding. Few know how we work to hit the stage. Bulking and cutting are actually a big stress for the organism. Now, when the competition is over, I can confess that my kidneys and liver don’t function properly. I have always said that professional sports has nothing to do with healthy living, although I know all the rules essential for healthy life. I comprehend the consequences my career of a bodybuilder is pregnant with. However, I should add that timely checkups and correct lifestyle can bring the damage to the minimum and even restore health. The professional level of such events is much higher abroad, and, consequently, the results are high too: ad offers from sports food producers, invitations to pose for magazine covers and give interviews. It’s too early to speak of such possibilities in Armenia but I will work to change the situation.Absolutely no. Training takes all the time and energy.In Armenia, people have little idea about bodybuilding. Few know how we work to hit the stage. Bulking and cutting are actually a big stress for the organism. Now, when the competition is over, I can confess that my kidneys and liver don’t function properly. I have always said that professional sports has nothing to do with healthy living, although I know all the rules essential for healthy life. I comprehend the consequences my career of a bodybuilder is pregnant with. However, I should add that timely checkups and correct lifestyle can bring the damage to the minimum and even restore health. So, what did you gain from participation in competitions? Psychological satisfaction. I am quite serious. If I missed the event I would not stop blaming myself. If you have a spirit of a warrior, you can’t go against your nature, even if your relatives are opposed and some friends don’t understand yours ambitions. If you enjoy doing something, it’s yours and no one can deprive you of your favorite activity. Positive self-esteem helps achieve new heights. You have spent a huge amount of money without any hope to get any sum back and damaged your health just for be awarded a medal and symbolic gifts. Was it worth your efforts? A cool-headed and down-to-earth person would certainly say “no”, but for me it’s first of all a lifestyle. I love sports and earn money at the same time. If my trained body doesn’t serve as a visual example for my clients, I will not achieve success. Bodybuilding is criticized a lot. How do you react to this? Criticism comes from insufficient awareness. I would also like to warn people against trusting coaches, who promise considerable weight loss in a short period of time, for example up to 20kg in a month. It's much more correct to lose weight slowly – about 3-5kg monthly – to achieve sustainable and lasting result